Electronic flag – Rabat The Minister of Industry and Trade, Riad Mazourouzir, the Minister of Economic Inclusion, Small Business, Employment and Competencies, Younes El-Skouri, the Director General of the Office of Vocational Training and Employment Promotion, Loubna Tricha, the General Manager of the Renault Morocco Group, Mohamed Bachiri, and the General Manager of SNOP – FSD Group Morocco, Taj, signed the agreement. Dine Bennis, today, Thursday, March 23, signed two agreements to promote training in the automotive industry.

According to Balagh, this partnership between the public and private sectors falls within the framework of the roadmap for the development of vocational training presented in 2019 before His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist him, and it also responds to the recommendations of the new development model that places human resources training in the place of growth requirements. Morocco’s economy.

The communication indicated that these two agreements aim to keep pace with the development of the automotive industry by preparing qualified human resources in line with the manufacturers’ needs for competencies.

In this regard, Younis Al-Skouri stressed the important role of vocational training in keeping pace with sectoral strategies, through the development of human resources and improving the level of performance of enterprises. He also emphasized the role played by the Office of Vocational Training and Labor Promotion – as the most prominent actor in the field of training – as a leading institution in the field of preparing and mobilizing competencies for its industrial system, whether at the local or continental level.

The minister also recalled the projects that have already been initiated, within the framework of partnership between the public and private sectors, to enhance competencies in the automotive sector. In this regard, he also highlighted the contribution of cooperation between the Office of Vocational Training and Employment Promotion, Renault Group and Snoop in this field.

Riad Mazour, Minister of Industry and Trade, said that the two agreements signed today would allow the development of competencies currently required by the labor market in the automotive sector, and the integration of young people into the national productive fabric. In this regard, he also added, “Our efforts are continuing to raise new challenges for vocational training.” Thus stimulating the upgrading of the performance of the Moroccan industry.

For her part, Lobna Treisha, Director General of the Office of Vocational Training and Labor Promotion, stated, “We are happy to be able today to keep pace with the Renault Maroc group and the Snoop company – through this signing – at the level of developing a training that is compatible with the technical and technological developments of the sector. These agreements embody a common conviction that resources Humanity remains at the core of the development of the industrial sectors.”

The statement indicated that the first agreement signed with the Renault Group will allow the development of a diversified offer of vocational training for the automotive sector, as well as meeting the human resources needs of the group and its industrial system.

According to the statement, the Renault Group undertakes, according to this agreement, to support the Office of Vocational Training and Job Promotion in developing training paths, especially in the field of Industry 4.0 and renewable energies, as well as in identifying educational technical equipment for the benefit of the cities of professions and competencies in the Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region and the Casablanca-Settat region. The Renault Group will also contribute to creating an incubator for start-up companies in the automotive sector at the level of the City of Professions and Skills in the Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region.

Mohamed Bachiri, General Manager of the Renault Maroc Group and coordinator of the Moroccan industrial pole, said: “Today this partnership agreement comes to support the Office of Vocational Training and Job Promotion at the level of preparing appropriate training programmes, in response to the technological developments in the automotive sector. It is a fundamental stage for the Renault Maroc group. As for the Kingdom of Morocco, whose industrial policy has allowed this industry to be at the forefront of the country’s high-performance sectors, the Renault Maroc group assumes – more than ever before – the role of a leading contractor and continues to be involved in the development of the national automotive industry and at the level of upgrading the competencies of its human resources.

Another agreement was signed with Snoop Company regarding the development of a training offer in the field of “industrial maintenance”. Within the framework of this agreement, this company will undertake the development of rotational training in the field of industrial maintenance and will provide educational technical equipment for the benefit of some training centers of the Office of Vocational Training and Employment Promotion, whose components will also be allowed to benefit from training courses with the culmination of this training by obtaining a certificate.

Atajeddine Bennis, General Manager of SNOP – FSD Group Morocco, said: “The agreement we signed today is the result of exemplary communication between the ministerial teams, the Office of Vocational Training and Job Promotion, and Snoop. The dynamism of the automotive sector in Morocco creates new needs. Through this training, we will be able to meet them by stimulating the qualitative upgrading of our Moroccan competencies. «

Steering committees and monitoring committees will be set up to ensure the activation of these two agreements.