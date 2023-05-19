Have you ever wondered if your partner is getting tired of you? Sometimes it’s hard to realize that our relationship is in jeopardy and that our partner is losing their love for us.

However, there are some signs that can tell us that something is wrong and that we should pay attention.

Here we will explain some of the most common signs that your partner is getting tired of you and what you can do about it.

Sign 1: He doesn’t look for you as much as before

One of the first signs that your partner is getting tired of you is that they stop looking for you as much as before.

It can be identified through messages, calls or in person, if you notice that your partner communicates with you less frequently or with less enthusiasm, it may be a sign that something is not right.

This may be because your partner is losing interest in you or the relationship, or because they are busy with other things that seem more important or attractive to them.

Sign 2: You don’t want to do the same things

Go out to dinner, see a movie, go to the park or practice some hobbyIf you notice that your partner rejects your proposals or makes excuses for not going with you, it may be a sign that he no longer wants to spend time with you.

This may be because your partner feels bored or dissatisfied with the routine, or because they have other plans or interests that they don’t share with you.

Whatever the reason, it’s important to suggest doing new and fun things together, and to ask if there’s anything they’d like to do with you.

Sign 3: Not interested in what you have to say

When talking about your work, your friends, your dreams or your problems, if you notice that your partner listens to you with reluctance or indifference, or that they change the subject quickly, it may be a sign that they no longer care what you think or feel .

This may be because your partner has lost their emotional connection to you or because they have other concerns or priorities on their mind.

Whatever the reason, it is important to let him know that you would like more communication and understanding from him and to ask if there is anything that is bothering or worrying him.

Sign 4: Constantly criticizes you

Whether it’s because of your appearance, your way of being, your decisions or your actions, if you notice that your partner makes negative or derogatory comments to you frequently, it may be a sign that they no longer respect or value you as before.

This could be because your partner feels frustrated or dissatisfied with the relationship or with themselves, or because they have a resentment or grudge against you.

Whatever the reason, it is important that you do not tolerate any type of verbal or emotional abuse and that you ask your partner to change their attitude and treat you with respect and affection.

Sign 5: He doesn’t want to spend so much time with you

Do not spend time at home, with friends or family, if you notice that your partner is looking for any excuse to get away from you or to be alone, it may be a sign that they no longer enjoy your company or intimacy.

This may be because your partner needs more space or independence within the relationship, or because they are interested in another person or activity.

