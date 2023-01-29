Yesterday Belén de Umbría was the epicenter of the socialization of the construction project of section 1, of what has been called Viaducto La Paz, which will be built in the El Silencio sector, on the Remolinos – Belén de Umbría road. The works that begin this Monday, are considered as a road solution for the west of Risaralda.

24 years passed and the land had to go down 11 meters before this solution was considered. During all this time, the application of affirmation was insufficient, because the fault became prominent with the increase in vehicular traffic on the Remolinos – Belén de Umbría section, which provides mobility services for five municipalities: Mistrató, Guática, Apia, Pueblo Rico and the same Bethlehem

In this first stage, $2.3 billion will be invested over five months. But the total investment in the three stages that comprise it is in the order of $17,000 million, items that have already been insured by the General Royalty System between the Governor’s Office and the Municipality. The Risaralda Assembly approved the allocation of FONPET resources, for $2,000 million, plus the municipality’s own resources.

For the engineer Jesús Antonio Bermúdez Gallego, mayor of Belén de Umbría, with this first work the section that the locals call ‘Paso Malo’ is overcome and the transport of cargo and passengers on the route to Pereira and Medellín is expedited, through the La Tesalia tunnel located 200 meters from the Remolinos site.

La Paz will be paved with asphalt and will have pedestrian zones, cyclist circulation areas, road signs, and the application of Colombian technical standards for the construction of bridges in terms of design and seismic resistance.

Cipher

1,000 vehicles between trucks, buses, campers, automobiles and 3,000 motorcycles transit through this sector, which means 7,000 daily direct users.

Given

One million arrobas of coffee that Belén de Umbría produces each year in its two harvests (March-May and September-November) are mobilized along this highway.