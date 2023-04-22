Silent dialogue with Rafael Cadenas

By MARIA RAMIREZ DELGADO

I don’t remember how old I was, and I honestly refuse to do the math, but it resonates with me, as if it had happened very recently, the first time I heard some verses by Rafael Cadenas. It was in a playwriting class taught by Eduardo Gil at Celarg. That night, when we got to the room, he handed us some copies and then read to us:

“I BELONGED to a people of great snake-eaters, sensual, vehement, silent and apt to go mad with love.

But my race was of a different lineage.”

I think the reading had a purpose that, of course, worked (at least for me) with amazing precision: to leave those words in us. Since then, I return to them before writing, like a psalm with which I entrust myself to unknown gods, owners of language.

Immerse yourself in the poetic fact

When reading Rafael Cadenas I thought I discovered that there are certain poems (like the one I have mentioned) that are in themselves poetic facts, accompany us, but also, they are activators of the creative act. I mean that contagion goes from the intimate world of the poet to the intimate world of the reader and that is built from and for the word. But that creative contagion does not consist in writing more verses, or in letting ourselves be influenced by the poet, nor in seeing the world through his writings, it is about something else, the moment of reading and what happens when the words take hold. form in the reader’s mind, beyond the act of understanding the word, is the emergence of something new that is perceived in an instant.

The poem belongs to the liquid world, we must launch ourselves in the act of reading, but we cannot forget that, when we submerge, we must carry air within us. The poetry reader has two types of encouragement. The first is a certain attitude, a willingness to accept a new way of seeing the world and of finding oneself in that world, of understanding and accepting one’s own subjectivity, and also that of others, because isn’t that what existing is all about? as Cadenas himself tells us in management:

What you look around

No, they are flowers, birds, clouds,

sino

existence”

The other vital breath is language, the one we all speak, but also the secret language of the reader. With that aspiration, he can see the underwater world of the poem and try to inhabit it, let it transform for himself. That language that drains and forges a link between that liquid animal (the poem) and its pursuer (the reader); that other times it is like a blow, an unexpected wound, it leaves us bleeding and hurt, and finally it can be everything: the air and its desperate absence, the depth and the pressure, the water, animal and swimmer.

Of course, poetry is not resistance to thought but a different way of approaching it, it is an offer that gives rise to an enriched self-awareness. Most of the time the reader does not realize what has happened to him, the link that has been created between the writer’s words and his being.

I am thinking, for example, of a statement by Merleau-Ponty: “In the understanding of the other, the problem is always indeterminate.” As “the problem” a great poem is also something indeterminate, it is because the poetry happens in the reader, it happens from the language and to give some meaning to that existence.

the path of bond

From the initial contact with the poetic fact, the search begins from the given word to the space of creation itself, in principle they are loose, flying threads, peculiarities, so you have to find a way to connect those threads, to twist them to make A fabric.

The first link is that of the tribe, poetry never walks alone, it carries within itself the words of others. Reading Cadenas led me to the discovery of Susan Sontag, to a more attentive reading of R. M Rilke and J. Keats; and to know W. Whitman, C. Milosz, P. Valery, Bahoo.

In addition, in that village of words I met other authors that I already knew, and thus I was able to take a tour of the dark night of the soul of San Juan de la Cruz in company and, like everything that is shared, it not only became deeper and more lasting, an ascetic logic of the poem and its present also took shape and became palpable. Because if I had brought my breath of air from the outside, the one I told you about above, I had to learn to release it, to exhale in order to sink. Somewhere Cadenas speaks of this dispossession as a gift, a gift that can only exist along with the development of the individual himself, his self-discovery.

That ascetic logic invites us to understand the nature of this logosystem and is perhaps the most difficult thing to read in most poems: silence. The silence in a poem is not what is not said, nor an interpretation, nor is it the emptiness of language, is it perhaps the stripping of noise? In music, silence is understood as a pause, but is this its meaning in the poem?

Silent (quiet) to listen to yourself. To find yourself in the inner space of the world, where poetry and only poetry resonates. That’s why in reality and literature Cadenas reminds us that silence is the “cessation of the mental process, not the current silence but the deepest silence that exists”. We shut up so we can hear each other.

The wounded me

But perhaps my strongest bond with Cadenas is the fruit of that silence that allows us to observe ourselves, to realize the value of our wounds, as well as their national and collective value.

I mean the wounded self. No one is immune to pain, this is part of our condition, how do we understand it? How can we exist in pain?

Let’s start with the physical, material pain that tears us apart, present and suffering:

I chastise myself.

I open the meat.

I show myself on stage.

That injury at the moment seems incurable, but it is also a way of feeling life. Because only the living can be hurt, the living bleeds, changes and in that change is its recovery.

Then we have the inner pain, private, timeless, that we find in poems like “Defeat” and “Failure” or in “El argumento”:

“See

what if I become nobody

I will have lost my life”.

What I have discovered is not sad or pitiful crying, not even that of frustration, on the contrary, this expression is the beginning of the creation of which I spoke before. If physical pain claims the living, it is the intimate pain that tears it off, the one that demands reparation, it is the starting point of life.

This unveiling of oneself defeated is linked to consternation, especially since each fall is a link with others, as Alejandro Maderero pointed out on the occasion of the National Literature Prize awarded to the poet in 1985:

“Before Cadenas, no one had proposed to praise failure, the negative that is in us, this makes this poem of vital importance in Venezuelan poetry.”

However, I do not believe that it is “the negative that is in us”, on the contrary, failure is a fact of great honesty, it shows a sincere attempt, without careerism, or advantages of achieving something, it teaches that you do not always win, nor that we are the best and that sometimes what we do is not recognized, but that we still have to do it.

I believe it is necessary to face that wounded self, not hiding it, but showing it to say: I have failed, but even so I have survived, I can try again.

That wounded and failed self is in everyone, it unites us, and that is why when it heals or when it triumphs, so do we all. This is the triumph of Rafael Cadenas.

Let’s hope this nagging sore we live with heals and doesn’t gangrene, in the meantime:

I have resolved my ties.

I am already one.

A poem by Rafael Cadenas*

Some time ago I used to divide myself into countless people. I went successively, and without one thing getting in the way of the other, saint, traveler, tightrope walker.

To please others and myself, I have kept a double image. I have been here and other places. I have bred sick specters.

Every time I had a moment of rest, images of my transformations would assail me, leading me to isolation. The multiplicity was thrown against me. I conjured her.

It was the parade of disunited inhabitants, the shadows of no region.

It happened in the end that things were not what I had believed.

Above all, I have missed among the ghosts the one who walks without seeing me.

Perhaps the secret of what is peaceful is there, between the lines, like an unnamed glow, and my unjustified pride gives way to a great peace, a sober joy, an immediate rectitude.

Until then.

*Of false maneuvers. 1966

