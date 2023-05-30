Silent Hill: Ascension, the trailer for Konami’s interactive series arriving at the end of 2023

Genvid Entertainment and Konami Digital Entertainment have released the first real trailer for Silent Hill: Ascensionor the interactive streaming series scheduled for the end of 2023. You can watch the video below.

Silent Hill: Ascension will allow us to follow the stories of characters around the world who are tormented by monsters related to the imaginary of Silent Hill. We can expect an obviously horror atmosphere, with characters in danger and entire cities drawn into darkness.

The special thing about this series is that it is interactive, then viewers will have the opportunity to decide what will happen, deciding which characters will survive, which will be redeemed, damned or suffer for eternity. The episodes will be broadcast every day and will be “live”. Each day will be different from the others and will be conditioned by the choices of the spectators.

“Silent Hill: Ascension will engage audiences with an immersive experience, showcasing jaw-dropping visuals and community-driven live moments, all while exploring the psychological horror that has made the Silent Hill franchise so beloved by fans around the world.” , he has declared Jacob Navok, CEO at Genvid Entertainment. “By participating in Silent Hill: Ascension you will leave your legacy in the world of Silent Hill. In collaboration with Konami Digital Entertainment, Bad Robot Games and Behavior Interactive, we will offer fans the unique opportunity to become part of the story.”

“Silent Hill fans and horror lovers everywhere have a lot to enjoy,” he said Motoi Okamoto, producer of the Silent Hill series at Konami Digital Entertainment. “We are pleased to present this new interactive story, set in uncharted places, with new characters that will be introduced to fans of the Silent Hill universe. You will decide the fate of the main protagonists, which will evolve simultaneously throughout the world.”

“In Silent Hill: Ascension, we’ve gone to great lengths to create a dreamlike world with eerie, lifelike characters, otherworldly monsters, immersive atmospheres, and visual and audio impact that our team is very proud of,” he said. Chris Amaral, art director of Bad Robot Games. “The detailed environments, eerie atmosphere, realistic characters and monsters will enhance the horror experience, creating something totally new to the franchise while keeping the pure Silent Hill style intact.”

Speaking instead of video games, we remind you that they are on the way Silent Hill 2 Remake, Silent Hill f e Silent Hill Townfall.