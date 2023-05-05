Silke’s double leads Colin to end Leverkusen’s 14-match unbeaten streak – Al Ghad Channel

Cologne, a competitor in the German Football League, announced its intention to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport a penalty imposed by the International Federation of Football (FIFA) by banning him from contracts due to allegations of irregularities in the inclusion of a player under 19 years old.

Colin said in a statement that his one-year contract ban was the result of alleged irregularities in the contract with striker Jaka Cuper Potosnik from Olympia Ljubljana, Slovenia, in January 2022.

“Potoshnik preferred to terminate his contract with Olympia Ljubljana after multiple breaches by the club,” the German club added in a statement.

He continued, “Then the competing club in the Slovenian Lights League accused the attacker of illegally violating his contract and sued the player and Colin before FIFA. Potochnik’s former club accused Colin of instigating the player to breach his contract… The FIFA Football Court ruled that Potochnik terminated his contract with Olympia Ljubljana without legal reason.

It was not possible to obtain comment from the Slovenian club.

Colin said FIFA had ordered the club and the player to pay 51,750 euros ($56,293) in compensation to Olympia Ljubljana and banned the player for four months.

The club added, “Cologne will be prevented from registering new players in the next two transfer windows. Colin will appeal this ruling to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. He also requested that the sentence be suspended temporarily until the appeal is decided.