Silkworm babies also live in “buildings”?Visiting the Family Sericulture Factory in Yuexi, Anhui_Guangming.com

The scale of sericulture production in Yuexi County, Anhui Province has ranked first in Anhui Province for 14 consecutive years, with 16,700 sericulture farmers. During this period, the first batch of silkworm cocoons this year began to be harvested, and the second batch of cooked silkworms was about to cocoon. How is the local cocoon harvest this year? Let’s find out together.

Mature silkworms are called mature silkworms, and they are about to enter the silk spinning and cocooning stage. The silkworm farmers are making final preparations. Some of them are adding mulberry leaves to the silkworms for the last time, and then spread a white plastic grid on the mulberry leaves. This grid, known as the cocoon, is used to allow the silkworms to climb and cocoon. The silkworms will find their own grid, which is equivalent to a small nest, and then spin silk and cocoon. After about seven days, these The cocoons are fully ripe and ready to be harvested.

The current mature silkworms that are about to cocoon are actually the second batch raised this year. In Yuexi County, a breeding model has been formed in spring, summer and autumn, and harvested in four batches.

During this time, the first cocoons have also been harvested. The silkworm farmers gather all the cocoons together and remove the cocoons by manual picking. It is understood that a greenhouse can raise about 450,000 silkworms in a season, and four batches can harvest a total of 6,000 catties of silkworm cocoons in a year. In winter, you can grow morels for a season without raising silkworms. Calculated comprehensively, a greenhouse can harvest a year The output value is around 200,000 yuan.

Although the output value is high, it is not easy to raise silkworms well. In recent years, sericulture in Yuexi County has also changed from a family workshop to a family factory. For example, silkworms have high requirements on the environment, how to control temperature and humidity?

For example, the outdoor temperature is relatively high today, but the temperature inside the greenhouse is only about 28°C, and the humidity is about 60%. There are no air-conditioning and humidification facilities installed in the greenhouse.

The secret lies in the water curtains installed at the front of the shed. Inside these water curtains are paper grilles connected to underground well water. After opening, the grilles will be soaked by well water. The negative pressure fan behind the shed After it is turned on, the outdoor air is cooled by the water curtain and enters the greenhouse, controlling the temperature and bringing moisture.

In addition, silkworms also have a large demand for mulberry leaves during the growth period. In order to raise silkworms well, many silkworm farmers will plant mulberry trees themselves. In the mulberry garden, we have also seen changes. The mulberry trees here are relatively short, only about 1 meter long. They are a newly introduced variety called Tiaosang. In the past, the mulberry tree was called Pian mulberry because the leaves of the mulberry tree had to be picked one by one to feed the silkworms, but the branches of the mulberry tree are very soft. You only need to harvest the branches together like cutting leeks, which saves three points compared with the past. It takes two to two hours, and as long as the fertilizer and water can keep up, the cut mulberries can grow again in a month. With the help of these new varieties and new technologies, the benefits of industrial sericulture are obvious. According to calculations, in the past, one person could only raise more than 30,000 silkworms in one batch, but now one person can raise more than 90,000 silkworms in a batch.

Not only that, but I also found that some new technologies of local factory farming are still being tested and promoted. For example, the driving car with remote control makes feeding silkworms easier and faster. The driving car is filled with mulberry strips. Silkworms can be fed easily, and there is no need to run back and forth like in the past, which improves the efficiency. In addition, the cocoon cocoons that were laid on the ground have been changed from one-story houses to high-rise buildings, which not only have a higher space utilization rate, but also facilitate ventilation and dehumidification, improving the quality of silkworm cocoons.

Next, Yuexi County will also expand the scale of sericulture bases, promote the application of efficient and labor-saving sericulture technology, improve the efficiency and benefits of sericulture, and promote the improvement of quality and efficiency, transformation and upgrading of the industry.

