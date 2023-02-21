Farnesina –

On the instructions of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Antonio Tajani, Undersecretary Giorgio Silli received today at the Farnesina a delegation from the US Congress, led by the Co-President of the Helsinki Commission, Steve Cohen.

The Ukrainian dossier, one year after the outbreak of the conflict, was at the center of the talks. On the Italian side, in recalling the unshakable commitment in the framework of transatlantic relations and in the main international fora, the strong and convinced support for Kyiv was reaffirmed, as confirmed from the military point of view by the 6 aid packages granted so far, for a value of 1.3 billion euros. Faced with Russia’s brutal and unjustifiable aggression, the parties jointly agreed that a single voice from Western countries is essential for making Moscow feel the weight of its isolation on the European continent. The Undersecretary then stressed that Moscow cannot shirk its responsibilities and Italy has in fact expressed full support for the “accountability” mechanisms, which will be put in place according to a principle of broadest possible support from the international community.

The occasion was a good one for the Undersecretary to share with the authoritative interlocutors the reform project of the United Nations Security Council promoted by the “Uniting for Consensus” group, led by Italy. And this with the aim of a reform that makes the Security Council more democratic, accountable, representative, transparent and effective.

Finally, as part of an exchange of views on the anti-Semitism that still affects our societies today, Co-President Steve Cohen praised the recent appointment of Prefect Pecoraro as National Coordinator for the fight against anti-Semitism.