Home » Silo bale slips from the front fork: tractor unhappily bucks up
News

Silo bale slips from the front fork: tractor unhappily bucks up

by admin
Silo bale slips from the front fork: tractor unhappily bucks up

The accident happened while transporting a silage bales on the front fork, as the newspaper explains. The bale suddenly fell down. As a result, the Fendt tractor drove over it and jacked up so unhappily that it threatened to tip over.

The alerted volunteer fire brigade Antholz Mittertal, the local police and neighboring farmers were in action. The vehicle involved in the accident was first secured with other tractors and finally pulled back onto all four wheels.

See also  Tragedy after the evening with friends, who was the 24-year-old tattoo artist found dead at home in Feltre

You may also like

Now they are reaping success with a project...

Pension reform was approved in the first debate...

50 euro voucher for Vodafone DSL and cable...

Canonical Orthodox Church “will cease to exist” in...

In the first debate, 94 articles of the...

Austria’s best apprentice hairdresser | News.at

Rocket explosion leaves a pregnant woman dead in...

The internationalization of the El Alcaraván Airport in...

“My Transition from Software Developer to Cloud Engineer”

Social Security awards altruistic blood donors

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy