Silo bale slips from the front fork: tractor unhappily bucks up

The accident happened while transporting a silage bales on the front fork, as the newspaper explains. The bale suddenly fell down. As a result, the Fendt tractor drove over it and jacked up so unhappily that it threatened to tip over.

The alerted volunteer fire brigade Antholz Mittertal, the local police and neighboring farmers were in action. The vehicle involved in the accident was first secured with other tractors and finally pulled back onto all four wheels.