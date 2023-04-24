Silo fire in Hagen – Westphalia-Lippe – News

Hundreds of emergency services are deployed on the site of the bio power plant in Hagen. A fire broke out in one of the two silo towers. The contents are on fire. 2,000 tons of waste wood are stored in the silo – fuel for the power plant.

Heavy smoke development

The fire brigade had initially tried to extinguish the fire with nitrogen on Sunday. Because that didn’t work, the silo was opened and an excavator began to empty it piece by piece. This allowed oxygen to enter the 25 meter high silo. That really fanned the fire again. So far, the fire brigade assumes that the fire was caused by spontaneous combustion.

The smoke reached far beyond the city limits of Hagen to Dortmund and Schwerte. The fire brigade has therefore issued a warning. There may be unpleasant odors and smoke precipitation. She advises residents to close windows and doors as a precaution and switch off air conditioning and ventilation systems. The fire department expects to be busy with the operation for a few more days.