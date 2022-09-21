Listen to the audio version of the article

A woman is back at the helm of the Consulta three years after the experience of Marta Cartabia. The new president is the 74-year-old labor lawyer Silvana Sciarra, originally from Trani. In 2014 it was Parliament that elected her a constitutional judge. You succeed Giuliano Amato, of which you have been vice president. Her mandate will expire in November 2023.

Sciarra was elected with only one vote: she took 8 votes against the 7 that went to Daria De Pretis. The match was therefore played between the two women vice-presidents, given that no vote went to the third candidate Nicolò Zanon.

The profile

Silvana Sciarra, second electro woman to the presidency of the Constitutional Court, has a record of her own: on November 6, 2014 she was the first woman to be elected constitutional judge by Parliament. Full Professor of Labor Law and European Social Law at the University of Florence and the European University Institute, born in 1948, Sciarra was born in Trani and her training took place in Bari.

She graduated from the university of the Apulian capital, discussing a thesis with professor Gino Giugni, “father” of the Workers’ Statute. A solid starting point for a university career that has unfolded between Italy and abroad. She was a Harkness Fellow at UCLA and Harvard Law School (1974-1976); Fulbright Fellow at UCLA (1985), Visiting Professor at various Universities, including Warwick (Leverhulme Professor), Columbia Law School (BNL Professor), Cambridge (Arthur Goodhart Chair in Legal Science 2006-2007), Stockholm, Lund, University College London, and Luiss in Rome.

He taught at the Faculty of Economics and Banking of the University of Siena. From 1994 to 2003 he held the chair of Labor Law and European Social Law at the European University Institute of Fiesole. She is director of the Department of Law (1995-1996), she has also coordinated the Gender Studies program (2002-2003). You have collaborated with the European Commission in numerous research projects and have been designated by the Council of the European Union as a member of the committee that will have to give an opinion on the suitability of candidates to exercise the functions of judge and advocate general of the Court of Justice. .

She received her PhD in Law Honoris Causa from the University of Stockholm in 2006 and of Hasselt in 2012 and was co-director of the Journal of Labor Law and Industrial Relations for several years. At the Consulta, where since January of this year he has held the role of vice president, he signed the sentence that in July declared the reform of the rules on dismissals undelayable, and the ruling that considered the limitation of the baby bonus to certain categories of children to be discriminatory. migrants.