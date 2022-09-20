She is the second woman at the top of the Constitutional Court, but on the road to women’s emancipation Silvana Sciarra has a record of her own: on November 6, 2014 she was the first woman to be elected constitutional judge by Parliament. Full Professor of Labor Law and European Social Law at the University of Florence and the European University Institute, born in 1948, Sciarra was born in Trani and her training took place in Bari. She graduated from the university of the Apulian capital, discussing a thesis with Professor Gino Giugni, “father” of the Workers’ Statute. A single vote of difference resulted in the election of the new president of the Council. Sciarra got 8 votes against the 7 that went to Daria De Pretis. The match was therefore played between the two women vice-presidents, given that no vote went to the third candidate Nicolò Zanon. As soon as the new president of the consultation was elected, she thanked her colleagues and added: «I have the privilege of having white hair. Perhaps the Court wanted to reward this criterion of seniority. I intend to strengthen collegiality “

His university career unfolded between Italy and abroad. She was a Harkness Fellow at UCLA and Harvard Law School (1974-1976); Fulbright Fellow at UCLA (1985), Visiting Professor at various Universities, including Warwick (Leverhulme Professor), Columbia Law School (BNL Professor), Cambridge (Arthur Goodhart Chair in Legal Science 2006-2007), Stockholm, Lund, University College London, and Luiss in Rome. You have taught at the Faculty of Economics and Banking of the University of Siena. From 1994 to 2003 you held the chair of Labor Law and European Social Law at the European University Institute of Fiesole. She is director of the Department of Law (1995-1996), she has also coordinated the Gender Studies program (2002-2003). You have collaborated with the European Commission in numerous research projects and have been designated by the Council of the European Union as a member of the committee that will have to give an opinion on the suitability of candidates to exercise the functions of judge and advocate general of the Court of Justice. . She received her PhD in Law Honoris Causa from the University of Stockholm in 2006 and from Hasselt in 2012 and was co-editor of the Journal of Labor Law and Industrial Relations for several years.

At the Consulta, where since January of this year he has held the role of vice president, he signed the sentence that in July declared the reform of the rules on dismissals undelayable, and the ruling that considered the limitation of the baby bonus to certain categories of children to be discriminatory. migrants