Silver and bronze at the Kata World Championship in Abu Dhabi

Continuing with the good news provided by Rirasaldense judo, the performance of the departmental couples in the Katas World Cup that was held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, was notable, where Glatenferd Escobar and Miguel Bermúdez won a silver medal in the Nague No modality. Senior Kata, while Juan Diego Londoño and Juan Diego Caicedo took bronze in Nague No Kata U-23.

Great international performance

This world subtitle in Abu Dhabi by Glatenferd Escobar and Miguel Bermúdez adds to the title obtained in the European Katas Cup in Spain, where they faced important international exponents such as Italy, Germany and the hosts, once again leaving the national flag, so in this way the Risraldense couple continues to seal a brilliant 2023 worldwide.

A seventh place is added

Jhon Harold Londoño, coach of the Risaraldense Judo League, highlighted what our athletes did where they achieved seventh place. “Elena Ríos and Daniela Restrepo obtained seventh place out of 14, something very good since it must be clear that here there is no difference between women and men, but everyone competes equally.”

