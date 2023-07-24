‘Silver Fox’ Sherman resigns as US Deputy Secretary… Newsis Acting Undersecretary for Political Affairs :: Sympathetic Media Newsis News Agency ::

Chosen as a member of the dialogue with North Korea… Obama Administration De facto Head of Iran Nuclear Negotiations

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Bae Hoon-sik = US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman is making a joint press release on the 10th Korea-US-Japan Foreign Ministers’ Conference at the International Conference Hall of Government Complex Seoul, Jongno-gu, Seoul on the afternoon of June 8, 2022. 2022.06.08. dahora83@newsis.com

[워싱턴=뉴시스]Correspondent Nan-Young Kim = Deputy Secretary of State Lee In-ja Wendy Sherman, who was called the ‘silver fox’, will retire on the 28th.

The State Department issued a statement in the name of Secretary Tony Blincoln on the 24th (local time) and said, “The coming 28th will be the last day of Deputy Secretary Sherman’s job,” and said, “His career has been extraordinary in every way.”

Dubbed the “silver fox” by some for his gray hair, sharp facial lines, and intense yet witty negotiating style, Deputy Secretary Sherman was considered one of the influential diplomats in the United States.

It is known that he helped prepare for talks between NATO and Russia before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February of last year, and actually oversaw the nuclear negotiations with Iran during the Barack Obama era.

During the Clinton administration, he led North Korea policy, including negotiating as a North Korea policy coordinator. In the process, he is also known to have once promoted President Clinton’s visit to North Korea.

Minister Blincoln evaluated that Deputy Secretary Sherman strengthened partnerships with foreign governments and became a mentor to many while serving as three presidents and five secretaries of state, saying, “All thanks to his leadership.”

Minister Blincoln continued, “This is not the only thing Wendy (Sherman) did,” he said. “He worked with principles, energy, dedication, and compassion.” He also explained that she wanted Deputy Secretary Sherman as her partner from the time she was asked for the job.

According to the statement, Deputy Secretary Sherman’s position will be replaced by Victoria Newland, acting secretary for political affairs. Minister Blincoln explained, “It is fortunate that a person with experience, skill and dedication is in charge.”

◎Sympathy Media Newsis imzero@newsis.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

