BY: CULTURE / EL PILÓN

This Friday afternoon was officially registered Jose Juan Camilo GuerraSilvestre Dangond’s accordion player, for seek the crown of the Vallenato Festival 2023.

For the 22-year-old vallenato typist It will be his third participation in the queen category of the festival, which in this version will be in homage to Luis Enrique Martínez, El Pollo Vallenato.

War has already been crowned as Rey Vallenato amateur in 2019 and youth in 2017. Now he is going for the major crown.

José Juan Camilo Guerra with Silvestre Dangond. COURTESY.

Son of Luis Camilo Guerra and Nidia Mendoza, the young man born in Valledupar is participating in the Vallenato Festival since 2011 when he ranked second and He was a finalist in children’s accordion.

Belonged to The Vallenato Children of the Rafael Escalona School with which he was able to take vallenato to different places in Colombia and abroad.

They will accompany the accordion player Reinaldo Ortiz in the guacharaca and Adelmo ‘Memo’ Granados in the box.

