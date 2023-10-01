Silvestre Dangond and Carlos Bloom: Will they stay together?

After the alliance between Silvestre Dangond and WK Entertainmenta company focused on the management of great Latin artists, rumors arose about the departure of Carlos Bloom of your work team.

Bloom y Silvestre They have worked for more than 24 years together and managed to build a father-son relationship. But with this link with WKin alliance with the Hits Don’t Lie brand of producer Andrés Castro, the renowned company will be in charge of managing the national and international agenda of Sylvester Dangond.

However, EL PILÓN confirmed that Carlos Bloom He does not leave the work team and will continue at Silvestre Dangond’s side. Both would have signed an employment agreement that will allow Bloom to continue receiving his fees for the management of musical presentations.

It is not the first time that Silvestre Dangond signs with WK. In 2016, accompanied by Carlos Bloom and lawyer Abelardo de la Espriella, the vallenato singer signed his first agreement with the firm that also manages Carlos Vives and Maluma.

WHAT’S COMING?

Next November 2nd, Dangond will release his new album called ‘Ta malo’followed by two great concerts on November 10 and 11 in the Vallenata Legend Park. As a preamble, November 9 will begin with a massive caravan in which Silvestre will share with his followers touring the most emblematic places of Valledupar.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

