Silvestre Dangond boasted the graduation of Luis José, his eldest son

Through their social networks, Vallenato music singer Silvestre Dangond shared his excitement about the grade of his son Luis José in an institution in the United States, where the artist resides with his family.

We are celebrating and I want to share it with all of you. Graduation of my cheeky @luis1011_”wrote the artist on his Instagram account, where he posted two photos with his family.

On social networks, the artist’s followers congratulated him on this achievement that makes his family proud. “Congratulations, God continue to guide your path and bless every decision”, “A blessing to the whole family, God bless you always”, “Congratulations to the entire Dangond Avendaño team. Already the graduation cache, how time flies”, were some of the comments.

Luis José Dangond is the eldest son of the interpreter of ‘Las locuras mías’ with his wife Piery Avendaño, who has repeatedly shown his love for musical production.

