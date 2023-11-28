Silvestre Dangond in the top 10 of the most listened to artists on Spotify Colombia – news

“Bacano” is the most listened to song at the top #1 on the tropical radio chart in the country and #2 overall.

The vallenato music star, Silvestre Dangond, achieved a milestone with his most recent album «Ta Malo», reaching a prominent position within Spotify’s list of The 50 Most Viral in Colombia with songs like “Ni Media Llamada”, “Coño What Happened?”, “We Committed It” and “Your Favorite Book”; Furthermore, his name is in the Top 10 of the most listened to artists in the country, alongside other greats such as Bad Bunny, Feid, and Karol G.

His famous song “Bacano”, full of rhythm and energy, has conquered the most important radio charts in the country. On the Tropical list, audience chart, she is positioned as #1 and favorite among listeners of the genre. Meanwhile, in the general list he occupies second place with this song that has won applause from all passionate sylvestrists.

The support and acclaim of the public have been fundamental for “Ta Malo” to position itself as a relevant production in the current industry. This achievement reflects the deep connection between Silvestre Dangond’s artistic proposal and the taste of the Colombian public, consolidating himself as an indisputable reference in the country’s music scene.

The launch of this same album in Valledupar unleashed a true madness among his followers, who filled the streets of the city with a red wave, a color that characterizes the essence of the artist. From the initial caravan on November 9 to the two successful “sold out” in the Leyenda Vallenata park, the passion and devotion of his followers were manifested in a unique and extraordinary celebration.

Furthermore, adding to the success of the album is the unstoppable progress of Silvestre Dangond’s tour through various cities in Colombia; Puerto Gaitán (Meta), Riohacha, and Cartagena join the tour and the dates previously announced by the artist on his social networks: Barranquilla and Montería, making this an exciting tour for fans of the genre.

The “Ta Malo Tour” through Colombia guarantees a unique experience for Silvestristas, strengthening the artist’s commitment to his audience and his tireless dedication in each performance, with a repertoire of hits such as “Bacano”, “La Vallenata” and “Tu Libro” Favorite” of this successful record production.

