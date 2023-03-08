“I was waiting for an ideal place to say it, but as of January 14, bye family, bye!”, was the phrase with which Silvestre Dangond said goodbye to the stage, so it was thought that the singer would not return to release music during his temporary retirement.

And although Silvestre sentenced his retirement from the stage, he gave his fans a light of hope, because in the middle of his announcement he also confirmed that he will return when he feels like it to give his followers the best.

“I will come back when I feel like doing something like you deserve, because you have given me everything and you deserve the best of me”

And with Hoy me embroracho, Silvestre gave him joy and restored faith to his followers, and it is that with a more urban sound he hopes to continue gaining ground in a style in which he has hit several songs such as Marry me, It doesn’t hurt anymore and Materialist.

With an off-world video that accompanies the lyrics of heartbreak, Silvestre told the story of a man who takes refuge in alcohol while waiting for his beloved to return, “and if she doesn’t come, I’ll kiss her but with this bottle, which has curves but not like hers”.

The video, which has more than one hundred thousand views on the YouTube platform, takes place in a desolate world where stars and planets are seen in the middle of nowhere, and where Dangond dances with the memory of his beloved.

The song is part of the Intruso album, which has 13 songs and is influenced by the urban genre. Among the songs that stand out the most from the production, is No tenes culpa, one of the most special songs of Silvestre’s career, since it is the first time he sings with his eldest son, Silvestre José known as El Mónaco.

His way through acting

With his performance in the biographical novel by maestro Leandro Díaz, Silvestre came to the small screen and showed that his talent is not only found in music and composition, but that he also does it very well in front of the cameras.

Although it is not the first time that Silvestre Dangond has had a role on Colombian television, since he had already been the presenter of the contest program ‘A minute to win’ on Canal Caracol, it was his first role as a leading actor in a production.

But the happiest with his performance in the novel was Silvestre himself, as he posted a video on his Instagram account @silvestredangond, in which he celebrated the broadcast of the last chapter of the novel.

In the video, Silvestre told his followers that February 28 is very important to him, as several important events have occurred that day.

“On February 28, I want you to know that a lot has happened in my life. On February 28, my first album ‘Tanto para ti’ came out in 2002. On February 28, my godfather Jorge Oñate departed, and on February 28, Leandro Díaz finished. What does he have on February 28 with me, I don’t know ”.

In the video, Silvestre also took the opportunity to send greetings to the family of Jorge Oñate, who, in 2023, celebrated his two-year death. with Infobae

