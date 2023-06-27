Silvestre Dangond proudly boasts his son’s first job

Silvestre Dangond is a recognized Vallenato music artist, who has led the name of Colombia very highbecause his musical pieces have marked an entire generation.

The artist has not only demonstrated his ability to navigate music, but also, the interpreter debuted in the recent series of the RCN Channel ‘Leandro Díaz’ and now he is also recognized for his talent as an actor.

Silvestre Dangon and Piery Avendaño are currently one of the most recognized couples in show business, because they have been building the foundations of a solid love for several years. And as they demonstrate, they experience moments of company like the united family that they are.

