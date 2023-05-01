Silvestre Dangond revealed who gave him his first payment as an artist

Silvestre Dangond has become one of the most successful artists of the vallenato genre thanks to his musical career and perseverance.

In a tribute held last week, the Vallenato music singer recalled an anecdote from when he was just starting out in the world of music and received his first ‘big pay’

This story is beautiful because In the year 1999 I lived in Bogotá and I stayed all December working there. And Rafael Santos tells me that he’s going to hire me as a guitarist for a party on December 31st”, He started counting the urumitero.

The interpreter of ‘Don’t compare me to anyone’ I couldn’t believe what was happening, and since then I only feel admiration, thanks and respect towards Rafael Santos.

“In the voice of Rafael Santos I didn’t even charge him, I said: ‘What he pays me.’ By then I was 19 years oldThey had never given me a full million pesos, that’s why I love him so much (Rafael Santos)”he concluded.

Silvestre Dangond He has been retired from music since last December. In an interview he said that he would return to the stage when he heals and feels it. While, He is dedicated to his family and his businesses.like the restaurant that opened in Miami.

Lea: The business that Silvestre Dangond has been in since he retired from music