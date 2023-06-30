Home » Silvestre Dangond was nominated for the 2023 Latin Music Awards
News

The launch ceremony for the 2023 Latino Music Awards nominees was held on June 28. In the official event, which will take place on October 10, singers, musical groups, composers, and producers will be awarded.

In this 13th version of the awards, the urumitero singer Silvestre Dangond was nominated in the ‘Best Album of the Year’ category for his record production in homage to Leandro Díaz.

In his album, the singer retreaded the most outstanding and well-remembered songs by maestro Leandro Díaz, just at the moment when RCN Televisión was broadcasting the artist’s bionovela. Turning all this into a heartfelt tribute to the singer-songwriter of ‘Los ojos del alma’.

Voting was enabled on June 28 and will last until October 7, so people can now vote for their favorite nominee in the different categories.

On October 10, the great event will take place at the Movistar Arena in Bogotá.

