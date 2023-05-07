Home » Silvestre Dangond will return to the stage on his birthday
Silvestre Dangond will return to the stage on his birthday

Through his Instagram stories, the Vallenato music singer Silvestre Dangond announced that he will sing again on stage, after retiring last December.

According to what was published by the artist, he will sing on May 11 in the liquor store Liquor Dreams in Miami, United States, in order to celebrate his birthday (May 12) by giving a concert.

People who want to attend must buy a ticket that has a value of 150 dollars ($670,000), which includes a bottle of Ron Defensor 18 years. This liquor was created by the singer together with the lawyer Abelardo de la Espriella.

However, only people over 21 years They can enter the place.

Our purpose is to celebrate the life of our dear Silvestre and toast his birthday in an intimate event with our most exclusive customers. Limited quotas. Don’t miss this unique event and let’s keep making our life memorable”, says the company.

