Silvestre Dangond’s mother talks about the artist’s profession

In an interview broadcast on some web portals, the mother of the vallenato singer Silvestre Dangond, Dellys Corrales, said that, initially, he didn’t like the idea that his son was a singer.

My dad told me: ‘Hey Dellys, Silvestre is going to be a musician, he’s going to be a singer’ and I told him: ‘Oh no, but me I don’t like that profession‘” he counted.

He also revealed that the artist’s father, William Dangond, forced him to sing for his mother to see and look at the musical potential he had. The truth is that he always showed what he was going to be, because that was what you could see. It was seen that he loved being a singer”.

Finally, after so many years and seeing the scope of the urumitero singer, Dellys proudly expressed all her love: “Silvestre, I am proud of you. I feel like a mother very happy to have you I love you my love”.

