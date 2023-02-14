In an interview they did to the singer vallenato Silvestre Dangondhe told what he was doing before “launching” fully into music.

“I worked on many things. But before being a musician I was delivery courier from an English academy”, Said the artist who decided to retire from music for a while.

It is worth mentioning that his first ‘pininos’ in music were in 2002 when he recorded his first album titled “So much for you”next accordionist Román López, on the Sony Music label, from which songs such as “who sent me”, “I need to see you” y “Porcelain doll”.

On the other hand, it is important to mention that Silvestre is not only a singer, the artist has also dabbled as a presenter and acting.

For two years he was the presenter of ‘Un minuto para ganar’ on Caracol Televisión, also as a jury of the program ‘On another level’ from the same channel, and by 2022 as the protagonist of the soap opera ‘Leandro Díaz’ on the RCN channel.