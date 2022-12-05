Home News Silvia Salis on the taxi in Genoa: “I asked to pay with a debit card, the driver replied ‘the free ride is over'”




“The free ride of the banks is over”: was the reply of a Genoese taxi driver to the vice president of CONI, and former athletics champion, Silvia Salis, when it was time to pay for the fare at the Genoa airport, after having asked the driver if it was possible to pay with an ATM. The former hammer thrower – she has ten Italian titles on her bulletin board – reported the incident on Instagram also because in addition to refusing her the chosen payment method, the taxi driver began to scream and use aggressive tones.

