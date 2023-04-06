A lung infection has forced the former president and leader of Forza Italia, Silvio Berlusconi, to enter an intensive care unitexplained this Thursday the doctors who are treating him at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan (northern Italy), who confirmed that he suffers from chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

“President Silvio Berlusconi is currently hospitalized in intensive care for treatment of a lung infection. The infection is part of a chronic hematological condition that he has been carrying for some time”indicated a newsletter signed by Alberto Zangrillo, his regular doctor, and Dr. Fabio Ciceri.

This is the first official communication on the state of health of the 86-year-old politician and businessman, who was admitted on Wednesday morning, after which the Italian press leaked that in addition to suffering from pneumonia he had also started chemotherapy treatment due to to the leukemia he suffers from.

“I never thought something like this would happen”: Trump on his trial

What do the doctors say about Berlusconi’s state of health?

The doctors confirmed the diagnosis of chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, which they have detected in “Persistent chronic phase and absence of developmental features in acute leukemia”.

“The established therapeutic strategy provides for the treatment of pulmonary infection, a specialized cytoreductive treatment aimed at limiting the negative effects of pathological hyperleukocytosis and the restoration of pre-existing clinical conditions,” detailed.

For its part, his political formation, Forza Italia, reported in a note that Berlusconi telephoned this morning the national coordinator of the formation, Antonio Tajani and the group’s spokesman in the Chamber, Paolo Barelli and other party leaders.

To all of them, in a conscious state, he asked “the maximum commitment in the Parliament, in the government and in Forza Italia because ‘the country needs us!'”.

“They all assured him that they will not stop being more attentive, loyal and present in following his instructions, hoping that he will recover soon and return to being the fighter of all time”, it reads in the note.

For his part, the tycoon’s brother, Paolo Berlusconi, returned to San Raffaele this morning, as did his children Marina and Luigi, while his partner, the Forza Italia deputy Marta Fascina, has remained in the hospital. overnight.

“The leader of Forza Italia is awake and a quiet night has passed”Tajani explained to the media.

Berlusconi, whose formation is currently part of the ruling coalition led by the far-right Giorgia Meloni, has had a pacemaker implanted since 2006 and has health problems.

In 2020 he was admitted with coronavirus and bilateral pneumonia in San Rafael, although he was discharged a few days later, although since then he has repeatedly visited the hospital.

The last one, also at the San Rafael hospital, was in January 2022 due to a urinary tract infection.