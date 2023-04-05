© Reuters. Forza Italia leader and former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi after a meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinale Palace in Rome October 21, 2022. REUTERS/Yara Nardi



by Federico Maccioni and Angelo Amante

MILAN/ROME (Reuters) – Silvio Berlusconi is hospitalized in Milan’s San Raffaele in cardiothoracic intensive care and will spend the night in hospital, a source at the Milan facility said.

Last week the former prime minister was discharged from San Raffaele after being hospitalized for a few days for tests.

A political source said the situation was “under control”.

Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, sole coordinator of Forza Italia, the party founded by Berlusconi, declared in Brussels that the former premier was hospitalized because a problem concerning an infection had not been resolved.

“But speak up, this is what I know,” he added.

According to the Italian media, Berlusconi has accused breathing difficulties.

“A sincere and affectionate wish for a speedy recovery to Silvio Berlusconi, hospitalized at the San Raffaele in Milan. Go Silvio,” Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni wrote on Twitter.

Berlusconi, 86, was prime minister from May 1994 to January 1995, from 2001 to 2006 and from May 2008 to November 2011.

He underwent major heart surgery in 2016 and also had prostate cancer. In the last year he has been repeatedly hospitalized after contracting Covid in 2020.

San Raffaele hospital did not respond to a request for comment.

After the news of the hospitalization, the Mfe-MediaForEurope shares in categories A and B turned positive and gradually accelerated upwards driven by speculation on the future of the companies controlled by the Berlusconi family through the holding company Fininvest.

According to an analyst, the possible disappearance of Berlusconi would open up unpredictable scenarios on the future of the company, including its possible sale if the heirs were to opt for this choice.

Shortly before the close, Mfe’s A shares are up by around 4%, those B by 4.4%. Moderately up Mondadori (BIT:) (+0.60%), another company controlled by Fininvest.

(editing by Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Claudia Cristoferi)