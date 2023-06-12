Silvio Berlusconi’s funeral will be Wednesday at the Milan Cathedral

The coffin will be exhibited from today in his Villa Martino de Arcore mansion.

The funeral of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, who died today at the age of 86, will be this Wednesday in the cathedral of Milan (north), after a two-day funeral chapel in his mansion and at the headquarters of his television, Mediaset.

The funeral will take place in the Duomo or cathedral, although at the moment the schedule has not been disclosed, as confirmed by the Milanese diocese to the media.

It is expected that they will be state funerals since he was three times prime minister, among other positions.

Starting today, the coffin of the deceased tycoon with leukemia will be exhibited at his Villa Martino mansion in Arcore, a town near Monza, north of Milan, and tomorrow at the Mediaset headquarters, according to the same sources.

The mayor of the Lombard capital, Giuseppe Sala, has offered the town hall facilities, very close to the temple, for the obsequies.

After his death, this morning at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, some supporters gathered at his doors, with messages of remembrance and Italian flags and those of his party, Forza Italia.

Other admirers have already begun to leave flowers at the gates of his mansion.

In Rome, the city where he developed his historic political stage, the Italian flag flies at half mast in the Senate, where he held a seat since the last elections in October 2022.

EFE

Related