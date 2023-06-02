Silvio Rodríguez receives the title of doctor “honoris causa” from the University of Havana





The Cuban singer-songwriter Silvio Rodríguez received this Friday, June 2, the title of doctor “honoris causa” in Social and Humanist Sciences from the University of Havana (UH) in recognition of his work.

“I receive this recognition on behalf of the Cuban trova of all time,” Rodríguez assured in an act attended by the President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, according to official media reports.

The Cuban troubadour said that it was “indescribable to be recognized by the institution where so many personalities have made history.”

“More so if this happens in the country where I was born,” Rodríguez added upon receiving the distinction in the Aula Magna of the center for higher studies.

The 76-year-old composer also received a folder with posters created by design students with references to emblematic songs by the author of “Ojalá” and other themes.

Rodríguez participated in 1968 in the concert that would go down in history as the founding of the Cuban Nueva Trova movement, along with other composers such as Noel Nicola, Pablo Milanés, Martín Rojas, Eduardo Ramos and Vicente Feliú.

Silvio, as he is popularly known, has been one of the members of the Nueva Trova that has had the greatest impact outside the borders of Cuba.

Nueva Trova became one of the most influential musical movements in Latin America in the second half of the 20th century. He mixed the study of the popular roots of Cuban music with the highly politicized and pro-revolutionary lyrics of Fidel Castro and “Che” Guevara.

Songs like “Yolanda” -by Milanés-, “Créeme” -by Feliú- and “Ojalá” -by Rodríguez himself- went down in history as part of Nueva Trova, also considered “the soundtrack of the Cuban Revolution”.

Despite defending the revolutionary process and its leadership, Rodríguez has occasionally criticized in recent years some situations of the Cuban reality from his blog “Segunda Cita”. EFE