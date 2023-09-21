Šimečka was Fico’s only opponent. Tódová, Kostolný, Pataj, Bezák and Čikovský evaluate the debate on Joj

Nine days before the elections, Robert Fico, Michal Šimečka, Peter Pellegrini and Richard Sulík met in a pre-election debate on TV Joj.

Their performance is evaluated by the commentators of Denník N. They selected their strongest quotes, described the performance of each of the leaders and gave them grades like in school – from 1 to 5.

The best average grade was given to the chairman of Progresívne Slovenska Šimečka – 1.8; followed with the same average of 2.8 by the chairman of Hlas Pellegrini and the chairman of SaS Sulík. The head of Smer Fico has an average of 3.4.

Monika Tódová, author of Newsfiltra and podcasts In the editorial office

Overall assessment: No one made a fundamental mistake. The mistake is that we don’t have a single successful woman in high politics who would be the president of the party.

Robert Fico, chairman of Smer

Stamp: 4

Rating: He returned to the word zlepenec, repeating it several times. He was the only one who was unpleasant to the moderator. (“That’s your problem if you don’t understand it”) His opponent in the debate was only Michal Šimečka. Right from the start, Fico talked about his father, turning to him on every topic.

He didn’t look at the camera when he said the last word. He acted like an older, tired politician who had had enough

