Simón Bolívar Airport will have five new air conditioners

the mayor Verna Johnson monitors progress in the improvement plan for air conditioning equipment in the Simón Bolívar airport in Santa Marta.

The administration of Simón Bolívar International Airport in Santa Marta has implemented various actions to improve the quality of services and the experience of passengers arriving in the tourist capital of Magdalena.

In a meeting with tourism representatives and local authorities, alberto quintero, director of Airport Concession Areapresented the progress of the improvement plan and the measures that will be carried out in the short term.

One of the aspects highlighted by the airport administration is the installation of nanoceramic films on the windowswhich reduce up to 65% the heat generated by the sun, thus improving the temperature inside the facilities. Likewise, priority has been given to the continuous maintenance of the air conditioning equipment, with the aim of decrease the wind chill up to 4 degrees Celsiusespecially in the national boarding room, where a temperature of up to 30 degrees Celsius.

“We came to learn about the progress of improvements at the airport, and we show that they are advancing according to what has been reported” Marcelino K’david, director of the Institute of Tourism

To ensure optimal service in the future, the increased cooling capacity by 41% by means of the installation of five new air conditioning units, whose assembly will end on July 30. These improvements seek to provide a more pleasant and comfortable experience for visitors from the moment they arrive in Santa Marta.