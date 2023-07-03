Simón Bolívar Foundation published its 2022 annual report

Simón Bolívar Foundation of Citgo

The Simón Bolívar Foundation published its annual report on Tuesday, which reflects the care provided to 200,000 people in eight countries in the Americas, a figure that doubles the estimated impact. The intention of the organization is to show its efforts to help citizens.

During 2022, the foundation committed $3.8 million to programs created by qualified charities plus an outstanding conditional commitment of $1.2 million.

Said programs are qualified in two modalities of subsidies: humanitarian health and knowledge transfer, alliances and education, capacity building, donation of equipment and donation to hospitals.

The president of the foundation, Mariela Poleo, said that this year the mission with the largest budget will be maintained, which will allow the expansion of some of the aforementioned programs.

In addition, Poleo indicated that they are considering opening new rounds of subsidies to achieve a greater reach, for which reason in the report they recalled that 76% of those favored are in Venezuela.

With additional contributions from Citgo Petroleum Corporation in 2022, the Foundation was able to help migrants from Venezuela and other countries in Latin America and the United States.

Similarly, the director of the Simón Bolívar Foundation expressed that they are very excited about the actions that are being carried out this year, for which he highlighted the proportion of nutritious meals that are delivered to the vulnerable population of the country and abroad.

