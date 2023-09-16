Simón Bolívar thrashes El Vecino and wins the four-time championship in the Mundialito de los Pobres

Once again, with the public against him, Simón Bolívar defeated El Vecino 5-1 and was proclaimed champion of the 48th edition of the Mundialito de los Pobres. He added his fourth title (2018, 2019, 2022, 2023) in his sixth participation and joined the four-time champions San Roque (1982, 2004, 2005, 2007), Todos Santos (1987, 1988, 1990, 2002) and El Chorro ( 1989, 1992, 2011, 2012).

From the opening minute, Andrés Cedillo’s team gave speed to the game. Before the rival settled on the playing field, Francisco Rosales opened the scoring after a pass from Albenis García. El Vecino soon lost Aníbal Barrera. The captain was injured on a stretcher to the applause of the audience. Mateo Echeverry entered in his place.

It was the second important loss of the auriverde team. The first was Gervy Mejía. The scorer could not play in the final due to an accumulation of yellow cards. He tried to make up for the absences with the public’s enthusiasm and encouragement. Simón Bolívar could not increase the score due to the good performance of goalkeeper Luis Correa. In one of the few counters that he was able to put together, Nazareno and García got together so that Luis Puluchi scored the temporary tie.

But up front they had a team that drives their rival crazy with their constant rotations and quick touch of the ball. With that formula, after a powerful shot by Edisson Serrano, Nelson Bustos took advantage of a rebound to score the second. With the slightest advantage, they went to halftime.

In the second stage, Simón Bolívar eliminated the rival with scores from García, Serrano and Bustos. El Vecino ran out of arguments to try to play on an equal footing with his current rival. After 50 minutes he couldn’t get his revenge. For the third time in five years he was defeated by the liberators. The first time was in the 2018 final. The second time was in the 2022 round of 16.

Lineups:

Simon Bolivar: John Guaman, Albenis Garcia, Francisco Rosales, Nelson Bustos, Edisson Serrano, John Cedillo (Anderson Angle).

The neighbor: Luis Correa, Luis Puluchi, Aníbal Barrera (Mateo Echeverry), David García, Daniel Flores, Alejandro Nazareno.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

