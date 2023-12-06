Simple and delicious: The best cookie recipes from the Innviertel

Vanilla Chicken Ferl

Ingredients: 20 dag flour, 10 dag sugar, 2 pkg vanilla sugar, 2 eggs, 20 dag butter, 20 dag grated hazelnuts. For rolling: 15 dag powdered sugar, 3 pkg vanilla sugar

Preparation: Mix the flour, sugar, vanilla sugar, eggs, butter cut into small pieces and the grated nuts into a firm dough. Cover this with cling film and put it in the fridge for around 1 hour and let it rest. Then take the dough out of the fridge, divide it into equal-sized pieces on a floured work surface and shape them into finger-thick (1 to 1.5 cm) rolls or ropes. Cut small, equal-sized pieces out of it and shape them into croissants with your hands. Bake the crescents on a baking tray lined with baking paper at 175° C to 180° C for approx. 10 to 12 minutes until light brown. Roll the hot crescents in a mixture of icing sugar and vanilla sugar and then let them cool completely.

“The vanilla crescents are a real classic and an integral part of our cookie plate every year.” – Monika Schachllocal employee from Pramet

Grandma’s gingerbread

Ingredients: 30 dag rye flour, 18 dag raw sugar, 1 pack of gingerbread spice, 1 teaspoon of baking soda, 20 dag of bee honey, 10 dag of grated walnuts, 2 eggs and 1 pack of minced aranzini (in the Moulinex with the nuts).

Preparation: Mix all the ingredients into a dough and let it rest for 1 hour (even better, overnight). Roll out the dough to a thickness of approx. 3 mm and cut out biscuits, brush with egg and milk. Bake at 180° for about 10 minutes. They are immediately soft and do not become hard.

Von Peter Schmidmarket reporter from Ried

Raunigl

Ingredients: 3 eggs, 160 g icing sugar, pinch of salt, 120 ml milk, 120 ml oil, 300 g flour, 1 packet of baking powder For dipping: cooking chocolate, Ceres, icing sugar, coconut flakes

Preparation: Beat the egg whites into snow. Beat the yolks until foamy and add the sugar, salt, milk and oil. Mix flour and baking powder, fold everything in and bake at 180 degrees top/bottom heat for about 15 minutes, let cool and cut into the desired size. Melt the cooking chocolate, add some Ceres and, if desired, powdered sugar. Now roll the raunigel first in the glaze, then immediately in the coconut flakes and let cool.

“Raunigels are one of my favorite cookies because they stay juicy for so long! If you keep them a little cooler, the icing becomes a little firmer and it tastes even better!” – Katharina Oberederlocal reporter from Sigharting

Ischler tart

Ingredients: 28 dag butter, 28 dag flour, 18 dag grated nuts or almonds, 18 dag sugar, 2 yolks, a little rum, currant jam (raspberry jam) for filling. Whole nuts or almonds on top for decoration. Glaze: 16 dag chocolate, 10 dag butter

Preparation: Mix all ingredients into a dough. Let the dough rest in the cool place for about 2 hours. Cut out round shapes, not too thin, and bake at 200 degrees. After cooling, brush the bottom part with jam and place the top part on top. Cover with chocolate icing and place a whole nut in the middle. Complete!

“I like this simple recipe that has been in our family for a long time. Here you can let children help with the baking. My children and grandchildren love these cookies. They call the Ischler tarts “one-eye cookies.” Chocolate, nuts with tea in Advent , there’s anticipation – and cookies are best before Christmas.” – Brigitte Plasserlocal reporter from Neukirchen

shortbread

Ingredients: Whisk 500 g flour, 200 g sugar, 200 g butter (no margarine), 4 yolks, 1 teaspoon baking powder, 1 egg to coat

Preparation: Let the dough rest, roll it out to 4 mm thick, brush with egg and bake at 180 degrees for 8 to 10 minutes.

“We always received these cookies in our Christmas package from our in-laws in Lambrecht/Palatinate! Since then, they have been part of our Christmas package every Christmas!” – Bolt Kloozlocal reporter from Jeging

The coconut dome

Boden: 30 dag flour, 10 dag icing sugar, 18 dag butter, 1 pinch of baking soda, 3 yolks

Topping: 8 clear snow, 40 days of powdered sugar, 1 packet of vanilla sugar, 36 days of coconut oil

Creme: 3 yolks, 10 days of powdered sugar, 16 days of melted butter, 16 days of melted cooking chocolate, 1 dash of rum, vanilla sugar

Glaze: 7 ribs of cooking chocolate, 13 days of butter

Preparation: Prepare the shortcrust pastry and let it rest, covered, in the refrigerator. Then roll out the shortcrust pastry on a floured surface, cut out slices with a small shot glass and place them on the greased tray. Bake at 180°C for 10 minutes. For the topping, beat sugar with egg white over steam, fold in the coconut, pipe onto a greased tray with a piping nozzle and bake at 180° C for 10 minutes. For the cream, stir the ingredients until foamy, spread on the cooled bases and place the coconut dome on top. Dip the base with chocolate icing.

“The coconut domes are more complex, but the combination of shortcrust pastry, cream and coconut cookies taste just too good – they are always eaten quickest on the cookie plate!”

