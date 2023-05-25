“Simply The Best”: US singer Tina Turner died > – culture – music

Status: 05/24/2023 9:25 p.m The US musician Tina Turner died at the age of 83 in Küsnacht on Lake Zurich. This was also announced on her verified Instagram page. The singer became world famous with hits like “Private Dancer”, “Simply The Best” and “What’s Love Got To Do With It”.

It all started in Nutbush – a small town in Tennessee. There Tina Turner grew up as Anna Mae Bullock. Her father conducted the church choir in which she sang, and one of her grandmothers was Native American. Tina Turner later wrote the big hit “Nutbush City Limits” herself.

Career launch and difficult marriage to Ike Turner

In 1958 she met the musician Ike Turner, who had written one of the first rock ‘n’ roll hits with “Rocket 88” a few years earlier. That made an impression on Anna Mae. And her voice made an impression on him. Even more: He recognized their unmistakable presence and power. Ike Turner hired her, married her and gave her a new first name. As Ike & Tina Turner Revue, they successfully toured America for many years with an explosive mixture of rhythm and blues, soul, funk and rock music.

Ike Turner turned out to be quite the bastard though. He beat up Tina Turner, cheated on her and did lots of drugs. They had hits and were recognized. But Tina Turner had to go on stage with a black eye covered more than once. In 1976 she left him with nothing but a few cents in her pocket and her great singing talent.

World career in mid-40s

After years in lousy bars and with confiscated fees – Tina Turner had to pay off debts because of the canceled tour with Ike and because he pocketed all the royalties – she made a comeback in 1983/84. She swept the stage at the Ritz in New York for three nights – in front of Mick Jagger, David Bowie, Diana Ross and many others who thronged to see her live.

The start of a world career. A record deal followed for the album “Private Dancer” with world hits like “What’s Love Got To Do With It”. In 1988, Turner performed in front of a crowd of 188,000 at the Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, earning her an entry in the Guinness Book of World Records as the largest solo artist in concert. In 1992, her life was featured in the biopic “Tina – What’s Love Got To Do With It?” filmed.

Tina Turner has been seriously ill for a long time

In 2009 she ended her stage career. She has lived with her German husband Erwin Bach since 1994 on Lake Zurich in Switzerland. The singer had been seriously ill for a long time, including colon cancer and kidney failure. Her husband donated a kidney to her in 2017. According to her own words, the Buddhist was not afraid of dying. “I’m ready when the door opens,” she told Die Zeit in October 2018. In the same year, her life as a musical came onto the stage – which also ran for a long time in Hamburg. Now Tina Turner has died at the age of 83.

See also Bomb disposal in Schwentinental successfully completed | > - News Further information

’80s pop star Paul Young turned down “The Best.” After Bonnie Tyler, Tina Turner discovered the song for herself and thousands of her fans were immediately enthusiastic.

more

Tina Turner landed her first and only number one hit in Germany in 1985. The song “We Don’t Need Another Hero” finally made her a world star.

more