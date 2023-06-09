Home » Simultaneous operations against illegal mining in Boyacá leave 38 captured
Simultaneous operations against illegal mining in Boyacá leave 38 captured

Authorities in Boyacá intervened 45 mining production units this in application of law 2111 of 2021 and law 1801 of 2016.

In these places the capture of 38 persons for the crime of damage to natural resources and environmental contamination, the technical closure of 62 illegal coal mining, the seizure of 9 dump trucks, 3 buffalo type engines and more than 74 tons of coal.

In this part of the country there have been 74 environmental educational campaigns aimed at caring for and protecting the environment, since this illegal activity is affecting the Páramo de Pisba National Natural Park, being affected by the indiscriminate felling of trees and damage to the vegetation, let’s remember that this national park has a strategic location since it is the birth point of important rivers, streams and lagoons.

In the struggle to guarantee the conservation of natural capital throughout the 2023 they have intervened 162 coal mines, achieving the capture of 57 people against 18 in the year 2022 and carrying out the seizure of 100.000 kilograms of this mineral.

Source: Boyacá Police

