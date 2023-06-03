Simultaneous police operations in five schools in Cali

The situations that are being generated around the educational institutions in Santiago de Cali have the authorities of the Valle del Cauca capital concerned.

Given this, the Cali Metropolitan Police began multiple operations in public schools in the city.

The uniformed men intend to neutralize the commission of crimes against students and took over the Libardo Madrid Valderrama school, located in the east of the capital of Valle.

In the operations, several members of the criminal group that affected areas of the Republic of Israel and Ciudad Córdoba neighborhoods in communes 15 and 16, respectively, were captured.

In this police plan, 10 individuals who were part of this criminal organization, which operated in this sector of southeastern Cali, were captured; affecting school environments and the neighborhood by selling drugs.

Actions that had the community in fear and threatened the well-being of the students of various educational institutions in this area of ​​Cali.

In addition to these arrests, the authorities developed a prevention work in these educational houses, to prevent minors from acquiring this type of substance.

“We are doing a shot for the first time, it is a shot that we are doing in five educational institutions in eastern Cali. Together with all our prevention specialties, accompanied by our police officers, we are guaranteeing school environments due to a situation that arose a month ago, in which parents and teachers were denouncing that students were being victims of criminals who demanded money from them to enter schools,” said Lieutenant Adriana Corrales, head of the Childhood and Adolescence Unit.

“We will continue to carry out prevention indoors and pedagogical records in the external parts of these institutions, hoping for very good positive results,” he added.

The operations to these educational institutions were carried out simultaneously in the southeast of the “Sultana del Valle”.

