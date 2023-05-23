Sin gas ni regasificadora

While the ineffable Irene, and her Ministry of Mines and Energy through the Colombian Geological Service, and the Gas Transporter agree on the activity or not of the sleeping volcano of Cerro Bravo, the Colombian southwest will remain for at least 10 days without natural gas for their industries, their residences, their restaurants and their automobiles.

The reason is very simple, the monopolies that manage the transportation, distribution, and importation of gas for regasification have never wanted to admit that the supply of domestic and vehicular gas through a single pipeline that takes it from the Atlantic Coast is very weak. to the south west of the country.

Of course, because their business is failing, they have not sponsored or have opposed the setting up of a regasification plant in Buenaventura, which transforms the gas that would be imported at a lower price from Peru and Bolivia.

Before Petro and Irene’s government began, we were told that a medium-sized barge had been set up in the port on the Pacific to regasify small quantities and satisfy Buenaventura’s consumption. But there was no further talk of building the gas pipeline that would take the product from that regasification plant from there to the Yumbo distribution plants.

Now, when the gas carrier takes the plausible measure of shutting off the gas jet that rises from Mariquita to Manizales because in the sector that borders Cerro Bravo the igneous rock has raised the temperature to 700 degrees.

And, while the stubborn geologists from the Ministry of Mines issue a bulletin denying volcanic activity and blaming the vents on an excess of methane, the talkative Irene is silent.

The gas transporters report that they have begun to design, build and put into operation a bypass pipeline that will overcome the area of ​​overheating and suck the igneous rocks of the dormant volcano. Of course, nobody says anything about the regasification plant in Buenaventura.

