The different acts of Holy Week are carried out in Chimichagua dsince 48 years agobeing the initiative of the priest Aurelio Robles Romero, and every year the religious fervor grows.

Some of the first founders were José de los Santos Leiva, Agustín Pérez Montenegro, Efraín Piñeres, Eulogio Márquez, Eulogio Cabarcas and Fuciano Arguelles, who dressed as Nazarenes in order to decorate the streets and sow the best seed of faith and love for Jesus of Nazareth.

Holy Week in Chimichagua has been of great importance in the regionbecause a large number of parishioners who attend the celebrations and processions participate.

The brotherhood of Nazarenes and Samaritans of Chimichagua is in charge of organizing Holy Week, carrying out activities from Eucharistic celebrations in different places of the town having as epicenter the Immaculate Conception temple and the different processions.

On Holy Monday the procession of Jesus sentenced takes place, on Holy Tuesday the procession of Jesus crowned with thorns, on Holy Wednesday the procession of fallen Jesus, on Holy Thursday at twelve noon there is a pilgrimage through different altars of the location. and at night the procession of all the images of the Via Crucis that leaves from seven at night marches through the streets of the town until seven in the morning.

For Good Friday after the Eucharistic celebrations in the temple, the sermon of the seven words is celebrated, with which the veil is broken and the procession of the holy sepulcher is taken out to the cemetery where it will be guarded by the Nazarenes who make guard until the song of glory on holy Saturday. That day they leave with the procession of solitude at five in the afternoon. This one makes the same route as Friday night as a sign that María Santísima is looking for her dead son.

On Sunday, from 5:30 in the morning, the races of San Juan begin, announcing that Jesus has risen, who goes out looking for the virgin, who goes through the streets to meet the risen Jesus, and return to the temple in procession with joy and jubilation.

The board of directors of the Foundation Brotherhood of Nazarenes and Samaritans of Chimicha is composed as follows: president, Miguel Antonio López Argüelles; vice president, Yalexis Grandson Beleño; treasurer, Darius Alphonse Rangel Lopez; secretary, Yajaira Rodriguez Medina; prosecutors, Jorge Medina Palmera, Wilfredo Fragozo, Oscar Florez Lopez, Philip Arthur Solano Daza and Waldir Rivera Patino.

Chimichagua in the Greater Week will be full of faith, recollection and prayer.

