Since 2018, banks have closed 722 branches. Why?

Analysts attribute the branch closures to technological advances and what sometimes seems like a shorthanded effort by banks to strengthen digital alternatives.

A bank branch is one of the alternatives for people to solve problems with some financial products and pay bills or transfer money. However, in recent years it has been reported that many have been closed by decision of the same entities.

Specifically, according to a compilation of reports on financial operations from financial regulators, it went from 6,338 branches in 2018 to 5,616 branches in 2022 in five years, or 11.39% or 722 fewer physical locations than last year. Banco Pichincha has announced that it will close 47% of its branches, saying it could be because banks want to focus their efforts on digital.

“In the last three years, the largest banks in the country have closed more than 15% of their branches. It has to do with the idea of ​​moving customers, but also with the use of physical infrastructure”, explains Herman Rodríguez, president of Banco Pichincha.

The experts fully agree with this statement, since it guarantees that everything is part of a global trend that will be strengthened by technological advances, “I think it is a global trend based on technological advances and added to this, offices are not Therefore, thanks to technology, many of the returns that used to be made in the office can now be done virtually,” explains banking analyst Daniel Castellanos.

Among the banks that have closed the most branches in recent years, Banco de Bogotá is in the top three, with 701 branches in 2018 and 488 branches in 2022. That means 213 branches have been closed over the years.

In second place is Bancolombia, which closed 704 branches in 2018, but will close 583 branches in 2022, or 121 branches in five years. Finally, Banco Itaú reported 154 branches in 2018 and 73 branches at the end of 2022, a decrease of around 81 branches over the years. “The bank will continue to shift operations to virtual channels and retain in-person channels for personal customer service,” Castellanos said. It should be noted that two of the banks mentioned here continue to be leaders among the five banks with the largest number of branches.

One of them is Bancolombia, which currently ranks second with 583 branches, surpassed by Banco Agrario, which has 790 branches. The number of branches increased by 1.80%. Third place is Davivienda with 502 points and fourth place is Banco de Bogotá with 488 active points.

Finally, BBVA Colombia ranks 5th with 407 active jobs. If the analysis focuses on the number of operations carried out in branches, a decrease is also observed in 2022, which had 432.34 million monetary and non-monetary operations. In 2018, 550.4 million operations were carried out compared to five years ago. The amount collected for the year was $2.69 billion compared to $2.656 million the prior year, reflecting channel reductions due to closures.

Some offices have closed and are no longer as helpful as they once were, but people continue to seek them out and receive direct attention about their financial situation. However, experts do not deny that the use of digital alternatives is widespread. “Customers love the in-person treatment as well as the convenience of virtual transactions,” concluded Castellanos. Many banks, whether or not they join the trend of closing branches to strengthen their digital channels, recognize that it is not profitable.

“Closed banks are the ones that have taken the biggest steps in digital transformation,” explains Alfredo Barragán, a banking expert at the Universidad de los Andes. In recent years, several banks in Vietnam have withdrawn their plans to close branches, but experts say this will depend on the geographical location of the branches, as closures in rural areas may not have the desired effect.

“In Colombia, the banks are digital, but there are areas where the internet does not reach, so you have to do the process yourself,” explains Alfredo Barragán, a banking specialist at the Universidad de los Andes.