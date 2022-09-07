The Shenzhen Railway Public Security Department launched an actual combat training for the entire police.Image source: Shenzhen Railway Public Security Department

In order to deepen the “Hundred Days Action” of combating and rectifying railway security in summer and further enhance the sense of safety and satisfaction of the passengers, the Shenzhen Railway Public Security Department recently kicked off the autumn actual combat training. Through holding various training courses such as political rotation training for leading cadres, training for instructors of the smallest combat unit, training for legal officers, and training for information officers, as well as organizing teams of instructors to send education to the grassroots, online assessment and comments, etc., to improve the police affairs of all cadres and police officers Skills, tactics and tactics and professional theoretical literacy.

According to statistics, since the launch of the “Hundred Days Action” to crack down on railway security in the summer, the Shenzhen Railway Public Security Department has investigated and dealt with 343 public security cases, punishing 332 people, including 46 administrative detentions, checking 7276 key places, and cleaning up 1862 idlers; Solved 102 criminal cases, arrested 48 criminal suspects, and arrested 18 fugitives on the Internet, saving 1.5 million yuan of economic losses for the masses. (Wang Yadie)

