China Economic Semi-annual Report | Green financing has been included in the statistics of regulatory authorities since this year

The relevant person in charge of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission also said yesterday (July 21) that since this year, green financing statistics have been included in the off-site supervision reporting system of the banking industry, which will further promote the banking and insurance industry to continue to improve the quality and efficiency of green financial services.

According to reports, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission will organize relevant banks to regularly carry out green credit statistics and self-evaluation from this year, guide banking institutions to support the development of green and low-carbon industries in accordance with the principles of marketization and the rule of law, and strengthen the measurement of environmental benefits such as carbon emission reductions for financing projects. , accounting, monitoring and information disclosure.

Ye Yanfei, head of the Policy Research Bureau of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission:According to the proportion of credit funds in the total investment of green projects, the current green credit can support the saving of more than 500 million tons of standard coal and the emission of more than 900 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent every year. At the same time, in terms of insurance, the coverage of green insurance such as environmental pollution liability insurance has been continuously expanded, and insurance funds have actively participated in the investment and construction of green projects through various forms.

Ye Yanfei said that in the next step, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission will continue to guide banks and insurance institutions to earnestly implement policies such as green finance guidelines, actively support the construction of a clean and low-carbon energy system, improve green finance management systems and procedures, and coordinate efforts to promote climate investment and financing. Actively and prudently carry out innovation in green financial products and services, promote the R&D and application of green and low-carbon technologies, and effectively improve the capability and quality of green financial services.

