Since when can you purchase tickets for the Karol G concert?

This Tuesday, October 10, the dates of the ticket pre-sale for the ‘Bichota’ concert. The news was announced through the renowned MusicTrens platform on its official ‘X’ account.

“BANCOLOMBIA MASTERCARD PRESALE FOR KAROL G IN COLOMBIA. Medellín: Friday, October 13, 10:00 AM on @Tuboletaoficial. Bogotá: Tuesday, October 17, 10:00 AM on @Tuboletaoficial,” it was reported.

The pre-sale of tickets for Bancolombia customers will take place in Bogotá on October 17 and in Medellín on October 13, although the general sale date has not yet been announced.

Read also: Red Bull Battle 5 lives: participants, format and more details

Colombian fans are more than excited about the Paisa artist’s visit to their country. It is expected that the El Campín Stadium and Atanasio Girardot Stadium They are filled to capacity at both concerts, promising to be an unforgettable show.

The truth is that Karol G is one of the most influential artists in the world of urban music globally. His tour “Tomorrow will be nice” has achieved resounding success with sold-out concerts in the United States, Latin America and Europe, consolidating her as a renowned international star.

Furthermore, the performer of the urban genre occupies a prominent place in the music industry, being an emblematic figure. The unforgettable songs of her like ‘Tusa’, ‘TGT’, ‘Provenza’ and ‘Bitterness’ They continue to captivate their extensive audience. His success is so overwhelming that the nickname ‘The Bug’ continues to resonate in every corner of the country, and his unique style along with his incomparable voice have earned him numerous prestigious nominations for major awards.