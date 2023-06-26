Home » Sindh Governor’s announcement to distribute two lakh ration bags
Sindh Governor’s announcement to distribute two lakh ration bags

Monday June 26, 2023, 5:23 pm

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Kamran Tesori has announced the distribution of two lakh ration bags.

While giving a press conference, Kamran Tesori said that under the powerful Pakistan, it has been arranged to deliver ration to the deserving, there was a fear of coming, he himself reached the coastal belt with ration.

He said that 50 thousand people will also be given information technology (IT) courses, so stop if you can, because I will not be afraid of abuses and tearing banners.

Kamran Tesuri said that people are worried due to unemployment, your governor is working day and night for you.

