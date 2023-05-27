Sindh High Court: The plan of judicial proceedings through video has started

The Sindh High Court has started the video conferencing system in the circuit benches established in the divisional headquarters on Saturday.

After this initiative, citizens from all over the province, litigants of various cases and their lawyers can be a part of court proceedings on video link instead of going to Karachi or from one division to another division in person.

In the first phase, the video conferencing system project has been launched in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur and Larkana.

According to Arif Khan, Deputy Director of Information Technology or IT Department of Sindh High Court: ‘In the first phase of this project, the video conferencing system has been started in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur and Larkana, but soon this project will be extended to other parts of the province. It will also be started in the divisions.’

Talking to Independent Urdu, Arif Khan said that citizens from all over the province come either to the Sindh High Court Karachi for their cases. Or approach a circuit bench of a divisional headquarters to seek justice. Sometimes Ceylons move cases from one division to the circuit bench of another division.

According to Arif Khan: ‘It takes a lot of time and travel expenses to physically go there for a case in the circuit bench of the Sindh High Court Karachi or a divisional headquarters or a case of a petitioner or a lawyer in Karachi in a divisional bench. .

Therefore, the project of video conferencing system has been started. So that the citizens who come to seek justice and their lawyers can get justice in less time and less cost.

He further said that in some cases it happens that the petitioner or a lawyer feels threatened in coming to the court in a particular court proceeding, so they can easily participate in the court proceedings with this project.

According to Arif Khan, the modern technology system of this project has been introduced so that the court proceedings can run in a better manner.

When asked if problems like power outages and no or slow internet are common in divisional headquarters towns. In such a case, the action on the video link will not be affected? So Arif Khan replied that all circuit benches have alternate sources of power, which are used during power outages.

“Internet backup has been kept for this project, so that there is no impact on court proceedings due to lack of internet or slow speed.”

When he was asked that documents, evidence, medical or other reports, photo evidence and other documents related to the case are presented to the court face to face while physically present and participating in the court proceedings, then the video conference proceedings. How will these documents be presented during?

According to Arif Khan: ‘In the Sindh High Court and Circuit Benches, various document identification centers are established, where all the documents related to the case are produced. Where after NADRA’s verification, a paper is issued to prove the authenticity of these documents to be produced in the court.

“In this conferencing system, arrangements have been made to deliver this paper to the court.”

According to Arif Khan: ‘This modern system is actually a beginning to realize the slogan ‘Justice at Doorstep’ or ‘Justice at Doorstep’. Due to this system, a large number of delayed cases can be dealt with quickly.

When contacted to know about the video conferencing system project, Sindh High Court lawyer Zubair Ahmad Abaro while talking to Independent Urdu said that the Supreme Court has already started the video conferencing system and this system is successful.

According to Zubair Ahmad Abaro: ‘The real benefit of all such innovative projects will be to the litigant or litigant who comes to court to seek justice. The litigant or litigant is very important in the judicial system.

When there was a date of a case in the Supreme Court and on that date the bench held a hearing in Islamabad instead of coming to Karachi, then the lawyer of the case was taken by plane from Karachi to Islamabad and all accommodation in a hotel for two nights. The cost was to be borne by the plaintiff in this case.

But after the launch of the video conferencing system project in the Supreme Court, lawyers participate in court proceedings through video from Karachi. It saves a lot of time and money.’

According to Zubair Ahmed Abaru, it is usually when the roads are closed due to an emergency or security, the lawyers reach the court, but the litigants of the case cannot reach the court, in such a case this project will be very important. But this plan will be fully effective when the court proceedings are conducted through video conference at the district level instead of at the divisional headquarters.

According to Zubair Ahmad Abru, if a person comes from Sajawal to Karachi, it takes three to four hours, so common people come a day earlier for the morning case and spend the night at their own expense. Therefore, this project should be taken up to the district level.

Arif Khan said that this is the initial phase, which is currently being taken up to the divisional headquarters, which will be expanded in the future.

According to Arif Khan: ‘In the future, lawyers will be able to participate in court proceedings through a video link from their office or chamber. It’s just the beginning.’