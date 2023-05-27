Sing Tao Complaint King | Cathay Pacific flight attendants involved in English discrimination, what do citizens and tourists think? – Sing Tao World Wide Web

Cathay Pacific’s flight attendant’s discrimination against mainland tourists has become a hot topic in the mainland and Hong Kong. Although Cathay Pacific has issued a statement earlier stating that it has fired the three flight attendants involved, and Cathay Pacific CEO Lin Shaobo has also publicly apologized, netizens’ reactions to the incident are still polarized. Some netizens believed that the flight attendant involved should be fired; some netizens believed that the incident was just a private conversation between flight attendants “purely joking”. “Sing Tao Complaint King” interviewed many Hong Kong people and tourists to see what they think of this incident.

Ms. Zhang, a mainland passenger, told “Sing Tao Appeal King” that she was very angry about this incident: “The passengers are still sitting here, so they can say that and laugh like this on the plane!” Describing the behavior of the flight attendant involved is discrimination. Ms. Zhang also pointed out that she had already accepted Cathay Pacific CEO Lin Shaobo’s apology, but the statement issued by the Cathay Pacific Airline Cabin Service Staff Union made her even more angry: “I think their own staff didn’t realize there was a problem, and they felt discriminated against. The question is right.”

Expats: Low morale is no excuse

Ms. Zhuang from Hong Kong believes that Cathay Pacific’s dismissal of the three stewardesses for the incident “feels like a trivial matter”: “Because I don’t know if the employee (the flight attendant involved) treats everyone like this, or only for People of certain nationalities? If so, there may be problems.” However, Ms. Zhuang said that the turmoil may be due to cultural differences between the mainland and Hong Kong, and she believed that the employees involved “can be retrained”.

Sahad, a foreigner living in Hong Kong, told “Sing Tao Complaint King” that flight attendants should not “gossip” in the workplace, “You are gossip about passengers, but you are on the same plane, you can’t do that Do”: “I’ve tried to fly a plane full of passengers, but the flight attendants are still very friendly. They can’t use this excuse to point out that lack of resources leads to low morale, so it’s unreasonable that this happened! “

Cathay Pacific’s flight attendants were involved in the discrimination incident, which was due to a post and video on the mainland social platform Xiaohongshu with the title of “Report Cathay Pacific Discrimination against Non-English Passengers with Real Name”. Flight, several flight attendant conversations recorded when flying from Chengdu, Sichuan to Hong Kong.

The author stated that his seat was in the last row of the plane, close to the flight attendants preparing meals and resting. However, during the flight, the flight attendants complained to the passengers in English and Cantonese, and the author later recorded their conversation. One of the most concerning is that a flight attendant mentioned a passenger who does not speak English in the conversation and said: “If you cannot speak blanket in English, you cannot have it” (If you cannot speak blanket in English, you cannot have it There will be blankets), “Carpet is on the floor. Feel free if you want to lie on it.” (the carpet is on the floor, you can lie on it at will). “I think this is discriminatory and ridiculing mainland tourists.

Chairman of the EOC: May be involved in the Race Discrimination Ordinance

The post immediately went viral on the Internet, and then on May 22, Cathay Pacific issued a statement on Weibo to apologize for the incident for the first time. On the next day (23rd), Cathay Pacific issued another statement to apologize for the incident. The statement issued by Shi Duo is the first public apology for the incident by Cathay Pacific CEO Lin Shaobo.

As of the 24th of this month, the Cathay Pacific flight attendant union issued a statement in response to the incident, emphasizing that the Cathay Pacific flight attendants “follow the company’s guidelines” and use English as the official language. Colleagues have low morale and hope the company will address the issue.

The incident continued to ferment on the Internet, and many people paid attention to whether the three flight attendants involved in this incident were involved in discrimination? Zhu Minjian, chairman of the EOC, said: “If the flight attendant does not treat differently in fact, she is not discriminatory directly or indirectly, but if she says these words and she is in a working environment, will it cause discrimination Does the person who hears it feel uncomfortable, or feel contemptuous or insulted? If so, this is also stipulated in the Race Discrimination Ordinance, which may fall into racial harassment or racial slander.”

