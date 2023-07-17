Home » Singapore·Chongqing Week: Promoting Chongqing Traditional Chinese Medicine in Singapore
News

Singapore·Chongqing Week: Promoting Chongqing Traditional Chinese Medicine in Singapore

by admin
Singapore·Chongqing Week: Promoting Chongqing Traditional Chinese Medicine in Singapore

Chongqing Traditional Chinese Medicine Showcased at Singapore Exhibition

Chongqing Municipal Health Commission organized the “Singapore·Chongqing Week: Chongqing Traditional Chinese Medicine Tour in Singapore” event on the 17th of October. The event aimed to promote Chongqing’s traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) and foster collaboration with Singapore in the field.

The event featured various activities, including TCM promotion conferences, exhibitions, and cultural experiences. Five Chongqing enterprises, including Chongqing College of Traditional Chinese Medicine, Chongqing Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine, Taiji Group, Xieran Pharmaceutical, Huasen Pharmaceutical, Sanxia Yunhai Pharmaceutical, and Taiersen Pharmaceutical, made presentations about their products and technologies. Experts in TCM from Chongqing and Singapore also used the occasion to exchange ideas and conduct collaborative clinical research on acupuncture, moxibustion techniques, and the integration of Chinese and Western medicine.

The exhibition provided delegates and Singaporeans an opportunity to learn about Chongqing’s traditional Chinese medicine through visual aids, informational texts, and real objects. This immersive experience enabled visitors to understand the basic concepts, technological advancements, superior medicinal materials, and characteristic TCM products of Chongqing.

Zhang Weibin, Secretary of the Party Committee of the Chongqing Municipal Health Commission and Director of the Chongqing Municipal Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine, highlighted the existing cooperation between Chongqing and Singapore in TCM. Efforts have been made in cooperation with the Tongji Medical Research Institute, offering continued education courses to Singaporean TCM physicians. Additionally, a TCM Zhang Xijian Inheritance Workstation has been established to enhance research on TCM academic inheritance. Furthermore, over 30 Chinese patent medicines produced in Chongqing, including Taiji Huoxiang Zhengqi Liquid and Jizhi Syrup, have been registered and listed in Singapore.

See also  Hainan Free Trade Port: Research work related to sales tax reform is being promoted_ Securities Times Network

With the foundation of cooperative relations between TCM institutions in Chongqing and relevant Singaporean institutions, the next step will focus on joint training of TCM talents, clinical and pharmacological research, and TCM service trade. The objective is to facilitate deep and extensive collaboration in promoting the China-Singapore connectivity projects.

This event served as a platform to showcase the development achievements of Chongqing’s TCM to Singapore’s TCM institutions, enterprises, and the public. It aimed to deepen the understanding of Chongqing’s TCM and forge closer ties between the two cities in the field of traditional Chinese medicine.

(Source: China News Network)

You may also like

Opening of the symposium on forensic medicine to...

Child Critically Injured After Fall on Ride at...

55 whales die after running aground on a...

Three years imprisonment for millionaire thief

Lääne Elu newspaper on Tuesday, July 18

Federal Ministry of Justice wants to further develop...

Collapse of a building in Egypt leaves around...

In Colombia, industry and commerce continued to fall...

The last generation is radicalizing – and wants...

Former FMLN secretary general Medardo González and his...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy