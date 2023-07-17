Singapore·Chongqing Week: Promoting Chongqing Traditional Chinese Medicine in Singapore

Chongqing Traditional Chinese Medicine Showcased at Singapore Exhibition

Chongqing Municipal Health Commission organized the “Singapore·Chongqing Week: Chongqing Traditional Chinese Medicine Tour in Singapore” event on the 17th of October. The event aimed to promote Chongqing’s traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) and foster collaboration with Singapore in the field.

The event featured various activities, including TCM promotion conferences, exhibitions, and cultural experiences. Five Chongqing enterprises, including Chongqing College of Traditional Chinese Medicine, Chongqing Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine, Taiji Group, Xieran Pharmaceutical, Huasen Pharmaceutical, Sanxia Yunhai Pharmaceutical, and Taiersen Pharmaceutical, made presentations about their products and technologies. Experts in TCM from Chongqing and Singapore also used the occasion to exchange ideas and conduct collaborative clinical research on acupuncture, moxibustion techniques, and the integration of Chinese and Western medicine.

The exhibition provided delegates and Singaporeans an opportunity to learn about Chongqing’s traditional Chinese medicine through visual aids, informational texts, and real objects. This immersive experience enabled visitors to understand the basic concepts, technological advancements, superior medicinal materials, and characteristic TCM products of Chongqing.

Zhang Weibin, Secretary of the Party Committee of the Chongqing Municipal Health Commission and Director of the Chongqing Municipal Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine, highlighted the existing cooperation between Chongqing and Singapore in TCM. Efforts have been made in cooperation with the Tongji Medical Research Institute, offering continued education courses to Singaporean TCM physicians. Additionally, a TCM Zhang Xijian Inheritance Workstation has been established to enhance research on TCM academic inheritance. Furthermore, over 30 Chinese patent medicines produced in Chongqing, including Taiji Huoxiang Zhengqi Liquid and Jizhi Syrup, have been registered and listed in Singapore.

With the foundation of cooperative relations between TCM institutions in Chongqing and relevant Singaporean institutions, the next step will focus on joint training of TCM talents, clinical and pharmacological research, and TCM service trade. The objective is to facilitate deep and extensive collaboration in promoting the China-Singapore connectivity projects.

This event served as a platform to showcase the development achievements of Chongqing’s TCM to Singapore’s TCM institutions, enterprises, and the public. It aimed to deepen the understanding of Chongqing’s TCM and forge closer ties between the two cities in the field of traditional Chinese medicine.

(Source: China News Network)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

