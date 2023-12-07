Singapore and China plan to implement the 30-day mutual visa exemption agreement in early 2024 | Lianhe Zaobao

Singapore and China are set to enhance bilateral personnel exchanges through a 30-day mutual visa exemption agreement, with plans to implement the arrangement in early 2024. Lawrence Wong, Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, met with Ding Xuexiang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China and Vice Premier of the State Council, in Tianjin on Thursday.

During the meeting, the two sides announced 24 results covering health, education, finance, and other fields, showcasing an upgraded all-round, high-quality, forward-looking partnership. According to a statement from the Singapore Prime Minister’s Office, the two countries will support personnel exchanges by reaching a 30-day mutual visa exemption agreement. Implementation details will be discussed with the goal of implementing the agreement in early 2024.

This agreement means that Singaporean citizens are expected to enjoy a 30-day visa-free entry to China, while Singapore also intends to provide visa-free arrangements for Chinese citizens for the first time. Currently, Chinese citizens need to apply for a visa to go to Singapore. Once implemented, this 30-day visa exemption arrangement will significantly facilitate personnel and business exchanges between the two countries and enhance Singapore’s attractiveness as a tourist destination.

The visa-free entry policy for Singaporeans entering China was suspended during the COVID-19 epidemic but was resumed on July 26 this year. This latest development will double the current 15-day visa-free entry for Singaporeans to 30 days. The agreement aims to strengthen the ties between the two nations and increase ease of travel for citizens of both countries. This move is seen as a significant step in fostering closer relations between Singapore and China.

