Singapore Chongqing Week: Strengthening Exchanges and Cooperation between Cultures and Industries

“Singapore·Chongqing Week” Opens with Grand Ceremony at China Cultural Center in Singapore

On July 16, the China Cultural Center in Singapore hosted the grand opening of “Singapore·Chongqing Week.” The event marked the beginning of a week-long celebration of cultural exchange and cooperation between Chongqing and Singapore.

The opening ceremony was attended by Yuan Jiajun, Chongqing Municipal Party Secretary, along with other esteemed guests. Lin Mingliang, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Trade and Industry of Singapore, Sun Haiyan, Chinese Ambassador to Singapore, and Chen Mingbo, Member of the Standing Committee of the Chongqing Municipal Committee and Executive Deputy Mayor, delivered speeches. Guo Yezhou, Vice Minister of the International Liaison Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, and Luo Lin, Member of the Standing Committee of the Chongqing Municipal Committee and Secretary of the Party Working Committee of Liangjiang New Area, were also present at the ceremony.

The event brought together business and cultural representatives from Chongqing and Singapore to discuss future development. Chongqing artists showcased their talents by performing traditional folk songs such as “The Sun Rises Joyful” and “Tanjung Katong.”

During the ceremony, Yuan Jiajun and others witnessed the launch of the “‘re’ and ‘new’ departure·Chongqing-Xinjiang dual-hub two-way tour,” highlighting the strong ties between Chongqing and Singapore.

In his speech, Chen Mingbo emphasized the long-standing friendship and cooperation between Chongqing and Singapore. He highlighted Chongqing’s commitment to implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and its role in becoming a growth pole and a center for high-quality national development. Chen expressed his optimism about the future exchanges and cooperation between Chongqing and Singapore, Western China, and ASEAN countries.

Lin Mingliang praised the cooperation between Singapore and Chongqing as a successful example of high-quality partnership. He highlighted the importance of the China-Singapore (Chongqing) Strategic Connectivity Demonstration Project in strengthening the interconnection between Singapore and Chongqing and creating conditions for cooperation in various sectors. Lin also praised the unique cultural heritage of Chongqing and expressed his belief that the “Singapore·Chongqing Week” event would showcase its cultural charm.

Sun Haiyan emphasized the significance of the all-round high-quality forward-looking partnership between China and Singapore. She praised Singapore as a successful international city and expressed her hope that more people would discover the beauty of Chongqing through the event.

Before the opening ceremony, Yuan Jiajun and other attendees visited the “Singapore·Chongqing Week” Chongqing Intangible Cultural Heritage Exhibition. The exhibition showcased various intangible cultural heritage items, including woodblock New Year paintings, boxwood carvings, and Youzhou Miao embroidery, attracting the attention of Singaporeans.

After the opening ceremony, Chongqing and Singapore co-hosted the Chongqing-Singapore Tourism Promotion Conference, showcasing Chongqing’s rich tourism resources through performances and cultural promotions.

“Singapore·Chongqing Week” is co-sponsored by the Chongqing Municipal People’s Government and the Ministry of Trade and Industry of Singapore. The week-long event will include activities such as business cooperation, cultural exchanges, and observation and experience. It aims to promote interconnection and cooperation between the two cities and contribute to the construction of a modernized Chongqing.

The event will run until the 19th of this month and will feature various activities, including the Chongqing Traditional Chinese Medicine Singapore Tour, Chongqing-Singapore Enterprise Matchmaking Exchange Conference, and Chongqing Time-honored Food Tour in Singapore. Relevant departments, enterprises, and organizations from both Chongqing and Singapore will be involved in the activities.

The “Singapore·Chongqing Week” event is expected to deepen the cooperation and strengthen the bond between Chongqing and Singapore while showcasing the cultural richness and charm of Chongqing to an international audience.